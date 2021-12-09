Bengals keys to victory over 49ers in Week 14

The Cincinnati Bengals get an unorthodox opponent in Week 14 when the San Francisco 49ers visit Paul Brown Stadium.

Those 49ers are 6-6 but have won three of their last four and have a pretty balanced all-around attack. The Bengals just also don’t see them that often, which makes things trickier.

That theme in mind, here’s a look at how the Bengals can get a win

Slow TE George Kittle

Sounds simple — but it’s nearly impossible. Kittle is arguably the NFL’s top tight end and over nine games this year, has 606 yards and five scores while averaging nearly 14 yards per catch. The Bengals traditionally struggle against tight ends and will be down linebackers like Logan Wilson, so a tandem of backups and secondary members will have to combine to shutter one of the league’s best.

Focus on the run

The 49ers aren’t a scary team through the air with Jimmy Garoppolo, who has just 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year. But they do have a top-seven rushing attack with Elijah Mitchell and wideout Deebo Samuel. Both of those guys are questionable at best for the game, but the 49ers have been pretty good at subbing in other names and still being effective. Letting the 49ers control the game and then needing to throw a lot into the 49ers’ pass rush is a recipe for a loss.

Improve pass protection

Pass protection crumbled last week, in part because the line missed starters Trey Hopkins and Riley Reiff. They figure to be back for Sunday, but either way, the unit and schematic approach needs to be better against Nick Bosa. A week ago, Joey Bosa hardly played but Joe Burrow consistently took hits and had drives ruined. If the 49ers can sit on a lead, the Bengals could be looking at another home loss.

Get Joe Mixon going

Three weeks ago, Joe Mixon ran for 100-plus yards in a win over Pittsburgh, then hit a career-high of 165 in a win over Las Vegas. Last week, he managed just 54 yards and had a critical fumble in the loss to the Chargers. The 49ers rank right in the middle of the pack by allowing 114.3 rushing yards per game on average — which is quite a bit more exploitable than their top-five pass defense. A good Mixon game doesn’t guarantee a win by any stretch, but it does take pressure off Burrow and likely keeps the defense close to the line, opening up things down the field.

Move Ja'Marr Chase around

Chase has publicly suggested this for good reason — the Bengals need to adjust after defenses made adjustments that slowed the star rookie down. If the Bengals offense comes out in some rarely-seen looks, lines Chase up in places like the slot and just gets the ball in his hands, good things should happen, even against a strong pass defense. Granted, Chase has to clean up some drop issues. But he’s their best non-Mixon weapon and can carry the entire offense if the coaching gets creative enough to get the ball in his hands, especially in ways defenses haven’t seen often.

