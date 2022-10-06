Bengals key players to watch during SNF showdown vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals face a tall task against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 on primetime.

It might be easy to scoff at such an idea after Cincinnati’s huge blowout wins over the Ravens during a season sweep one year ago.

But as Bengals fans and all onlookers have seen so far over the team’s 2-2 start, opposing defenses have changed up how they defend the offense and found some success.

Heading into “Sunday Night Football,” there are some key players to watch. They range from critical positions and matchups to names who have even popped up on the injury report and they could outright decide the game.

K Evan McPherson

Normally listing a kicker on such a list is a bit of a “duh” moment. But McPherson, who usually never misses, already has two misses this year. The change at long-snapper after Clark Harris’ injury didn’t help and now he popped up on the injury report this week with a groin issue. Meaning, even his chip shots might be something to watch closely.

OT La'el Collins

Collins had the back issue that held him out of training camp and looked rough the first two weeks. Last week was better, but against easier competition. That swings back the other way this week against a line boasting names like Calais Campbell and a bevy of solid edge rushers. Whether he holds up could outright decide the game.

RB Joe Mixon

Mixon called the meeting with his offensive line this week in an effort to fix the running game. We’ll see if it works — some balance would help Burrow by mitigating the pass-rush and making sure the offense isn’t too predictable, especially based on alignment.

WR Tee Higgins

Higgins has battled nagging issues all year, be it from unnecessary headshots to a sprained ankle. That sprained ankle didn’t stop him from putting up a monster game, of course. But with the way opponents defend the Bengals now, he again might have to make those huge one-on-one plays to swing this game.

DE Sam Hubbard

We know Trey Hendrickson will put up a good game. But it’s fair to question whether Hubbard can keep this epic pace — he’s got 17 pressures this year per PFF, same as Hendrickson. If he can, Lamar Jackson might find himself funneled into the arms of other defenders. If not, the rest of Hubbard’s unit could have a long day.

LB Logan Wilson

Wilson’s flying under the radar nationally after a near-Super Bowl MVP performance but it matters little. He had a solid game against Miami despite DJ Reader missing from the line in front of him. He’ll have to do that again on Sunday, especially when it comes to containing Lamar Jackson in the pocket.

