Bengals should keep close eye on Mel Kiper’s favorite 2024 NFL draft OT prospect

Most fans know the big names to watch for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 NFL draft.

But this late in the process, experts are more than happy to reveal some of their favorites who might currently fly under the proverbial radar.

Take ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who just listed his favorite prospects at every position in the draft — and his name at offensive tackle is a surprise.

It’s one the Bengals front office — and fans — should probably keep in mind, too: Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten.

Kiper says Rosengarten has gone overshadowed because of teammate Troy Fautanu (who Kiper lists as his favorite guard), but that he could slip into the first round:

Rosengarten might have been a top-10 pick in next year’s draft if he had stayed in school for another season. That’s how highly I think of him. The 6-foot-5 308-pounder started at right tackle for the Huskies over the past two seasons, and he did not allow a single sack on 1,158 pass-blocking plays in that time frame. He locked down the blind side for left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

This all puts Rosengarten is a really sweet spot for the Bengals. Maybe they agree with Kiper and strike a trade down from No. 18 to secure him later in the opening round while also acquiring more high-value draft picks.

But the other side of that might be a trade up from No. 49 in the second round on Day 2. If Rosengarten slips to the second round, the Bengals have 10 picks and only so many roster spots, anyway. If they value him as long-term option behind Trent Brown, that’s worth a move up on Day 2.

If nothing else, Rosengarten is clearly someone who should be on the mind of Bengals fans as things progress this week.

