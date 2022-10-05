Bengals keep climbing in power rankings ahead of Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals continue the slow climb back up the rankings after correcting from that 0-2 start.

Coming out of the wins over the Jets and Dolphins, the latter on primetime, the Bengals have swung themselves back into the top 10 of power rankings.

The Bengals sit 10th in the latest rankings from USA Today’s Nate Davis:

“10. Bengals (12): A record crowd of 67,260 showed up Thursday night at Paycor Stadium for the successful unveiling of the team’s “White Bengal” look. When you look good, they pay good by the thousands.”

Two wins in a matter of days has a way of helping a team get right in the minds of most. It’s fair when analyzing the Bengals to point out they almost certainly beat the Steelers in the opener if long-snapper Clark Harris doesn’t suffer a rare injury.

No matter how one slices it though, the Bengals will quickly nosedive if the good momentum falters. That’s why Ted Karras has hit the locker room talking about going on a run before the bye week.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire