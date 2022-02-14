Bengals K Evan McPherson watched Super Bowl halftime show from sideline

Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson came back out on the field at Super Bowl LVI to take in the halftime performance.

And it’s hard to blame the rook when the performance was one of the greatest ever thanks to the efforts of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent.

While his teammates were in the locker room, McPherson — a perfect 12-of-12 in the playoffs, including two game-winners entering the Super Bowl — was caught on social media, then by the NBC broadcast for being out on the sidelines taking in the performance.

A look at the funny moment:

#Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stuck around for the halftime show 😂pic.twitter.com/Olelb1gPX5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2022

Looks like Evan McPherson is hanging out for the halftime show. #KickersLoveHipHopToo pic.twitter.com/W3RbBOP6n8 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 14, 2022

