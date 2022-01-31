Bengals just pulled off one of the greatest turnarounds in NFL history

Bill Riccette
·1 min read
Bengals just pulled off one of the greatest turnarounds in NFL history
2-14.

Cincinnati Bengals fans remember that all too well because it was just two seasons ago in 2019.

4-11-1.

That’s even fresher in Bengals fans’ minds because that was their record just last season.

So add it all up, that’s a record of 6-25-1 in two seasons and Zac Taylor’s seat was getting warmed up.

Well, his seat is warming up alright. His seat alongside Rams head coach Sean McVay next week during Super Bowl week.

Not only that, but Taylor just oversaw history in the making. The Bengals just completed the greatest turnaround in NFL history.

No team had a worse record over at least a two-year period and made the Super Bowl this quickly.

The previous best turnaround was the Carolina Panthers team that reached Super Bowl XXXVIII. Their combined record the previous two seasons prior to their Super Bowl season was 8-24, which included their 1-15 season in 2001.

Plain and simple, the Bengals just pulled off the greatest turnaround in NFL history with their trip to Super Bowl LVI and are just 13 days away from putting an emphatic cherry on top.

