Bengals jump out to quick 6-0 lead on Patriots

The Bengals didn’t need much time to put points on the board against the Patriots on Saturday.

It took them just six plays and less than three minutes to drive 78 yards for a touchdown that put them up 6-0 in New England. Evan McPherson missed the extra point, so that remains the lead with the Pats getting the ball.

The biggest gain of the drive came on a 39-yard pass from Joe Burrow to wide receiver Tee Higgins. That duo also hooked up for the nine-yard touchdown that ended the drive.

Burrow also hit Joe Mixon for 17 yards and he finished the drive 4-of-4 for 73 yards.

The Bengals clinched a playoff spot when the Jets lost on Thursday. A win on Saturday would push them closer to a second-straight division title.

