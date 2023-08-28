Bengals DE Joseph Ossai suffered ankle sprain, could miss Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai exited his team’s preseason finale with an ankle injury of unknown severity.

Monday, the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway provided the first update, reporting that Ossai suffered an ankle sprain that puts his status for Week 1 in doubt.

That means Ossai could miss the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, placing more pressure on rotational edge rushers such as first-round pick Myles Murphy. It doesn’t project to impact the team’s plans with the final 53-man roster.

After Ossai suffered the injury in a preseason game that wasn’t supposed to feature any starters, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor explained why the efficient pass-rusher was out there.

