Bengals DE Joseph Ossai gives injury updates

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai tore his labrum in the second matchup against the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 season and had surgery in February to repair it.

Ossai said the rest from the surgery has helped his hyperextended knee heal, which happened in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs.

Ossai will likely miss the Bengals offseason program to rehab his injuries, according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

There shouldn’t be an issue for Ossai being ready to play by the regular season. Both Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson had surgery to repair a torn labrum last offseason and were ready for the season opener.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire