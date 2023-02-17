Bengals’ Jonah Williams underwent knee surgery

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams underwent surgery recently to address the dislocated kneecap that ended his season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache in Los Angeles handled the operation and it should prevent the dislocation from happening again.

Williams suffered the injury near the end of the season and missed the playoffs, with Jackson Carman taking over his spot at left tackle. It wasn’t the first time he had suffered a dislocation.

Next season is Williams’ last under contract with the Bengals as of this writing. Going into this offseason, the Bengals could eye upgrades at every spot along the line but right guard (Alex Cappa), so it’s great news for all that he should be cleared before June work.

#Bengals OT Jonah Williams recently underwent knee surgery from Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache in LA, sources say. Williams dislocated his kneecap this season and the procedure should keep it from happening again. Williams is expected to be fully cleared before June. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire