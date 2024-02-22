Bengals’ Jonah Williams has interesting proposed landing spot in free agency

Much of the attention around the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of free agency has focused on star wideout Tee Higgins.

But there’s also the matter of right tackle Jonah Williams, whose potential departure could leave the line in front of Joe Burrow with serious questions yet again.

In an interesting twist, ESPN’s Matt Bowen suggests that Williams could be an ideal signing for the New England Patriots:

With both starting tackles — Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown — set to hit free agency, the Patriots could shore up the edges of the OL with Williams, a Bengals mainstay this past season. Despite his lack of upper-tier power and length, Williams wins with technique, gaining depth to create blocking angles and pass-set lines. He’d start at the right tackle spot for New England.

That registers as interesting because — as we’ve already noted — Trent Brown might be a solid target for the Bengals on the open market, too. Mike Onwenu would be another Williams replacement they might consider.

And this might be the type of sacrifice the Bengals make in the name of building around big contracts for skill positions like Higgins. Spending less at right tackle for a minor downgrade to keep the money flowing elsewhere might just be what ends up happening.

If this is the scenario that starts to play out, it would also keep the idea of a first-round offensive lineman on the table, too.

