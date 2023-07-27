Bengals’ Jonah Williams gets first reps at RT ahead of daily rotation

As expected, Jonah Wiliams got the nod as the first-team starter at right tackle on the first day of training camp for the Cincinnati Bengals.

But according to head coach Zac Taylor, that won’t always be the case.

Speaking with reporters before the first practice of camp on Wednesday, Taylor confirmed there would be a consistent rotation at right tackle early, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Some of that might just boil down to going easy on Williams as he comes back from his offseason knee surgery. But the team would be wise to get a look at Cody Ford and Jackson Carman there too, after the former arrived via free agency and the latter surprised at left tackle last postseason.

Lurking in the background of the competition, too, is La’el Collins, who went down with a season-ending injury last December but has appeared ahead of schedule in his comeback.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire