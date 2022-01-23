Bengals jolt Titans on Evan McPherson field goal as time runs out

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to their first AFC Championship Game since the 1988 postseason.

Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal on Saturday to give the Bengals a 19-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

The winning kick was set up by an interception Logan Wilson on a tipped pass with 20 seconds left.

How long has it been since the Bengals reached the AFC Championship Game?

The last time they did, their first postseason game was against the AFC West champions: the Seattle Seahawks.

That is how long it has been.