Bengals joint practice with Colts time revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals veered away from normal under Zac Taylor by scheduling joint practices with two different teams this summer.

One of those is the Indianapolis Colts, a team that just offered up a few more details about the practice.

Per the Colts, that joint effort will take place on Tuesday, August 20th at 2:15 PM.

These encounters between teams in close proximity are becoming something of a big affair, with the NFL also recently unveiling that the preseason game between the two will be a national broadcast affair.

The Bengals and other teams seem more interested in joint practices than usual, perhaps due to the league’s dramatic overhaul of the kickoff rules.

