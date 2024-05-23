Bengals will have joint practice with Colts this summer

The Cincinnati Bengals will have at least one joint practice with another team over the summer thanks to a date with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Colts head coach Shane Steichen, the Bengals and Colts will have one joint practice before the third and final preseason game between the two teams.

That practice will take place in Cincinnati ahead of the third preseason game, scheduled for Thursday, August 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Bengals fans will recall the infamous fight with Aaron Donald and the Rams from a few years ago, but joint practices have become an increasingly important part of the offseason for teams with starters rarely even suiting up for the final preseason game.

The Colts will have two days of joint practice against the Cardinals in Indy before their preseason matchup in August, followed by one day of joint practice in Cincinnati against the Bengals, Shane Steichen says. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire