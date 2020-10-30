Bengals’ John Ross speaks out about trade request

The idea Cincinnati Bengals wideout John Ross has requested a trade away from the team isn’t a secret.

Just ask him.

Ross took to Twitter on Friday and wrote the following:

“It’s not a secret that i have requested a trade. Trade me if this how y’all feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when your not actually participating in it. Believe me, its not football that i don’t like.”

The former first-round pick was responding to a report from Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch that relayed information from the team, namely that Ross isn’t a top-seven wideout and seems disinterested.

Ross’ commentary is a clapback against those ideas. He’s been inactive for most of the season and listed on the injury report in spurts with an “illness.” He’s appeared in just three games and has two catches. New arrivals like Mike Thomas and returners like Alex Erickson have been consistently active over him on gamedays.

This new bit of drama comes on the heels of the Carlos Dunlap saga finally ending and right before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

