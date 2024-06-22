Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor chart well in QB, coach duo rankings

There is often a debate concerning how much Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow does the heavy lifting for head coach Zac Taylor.

Rankings that look at passers and coaches, then, tend to be polarizing when it comes to where Burrow and Taylor should slot.

For Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, though, the duo sports a comfortable position in a top-10 ranking of quarterbacks and head coaches, putting them fifth.

What’s interesting is how the writeup contextualizes that Taylor has, in fact, experienced plenty of success with Burrow out:

While you can make the case that Burrow has significantly boosted Taylor’s head coaching resume, the Bengals’ lead skipper has proved to be a solid play-caller. Under Taylor’s tutelage, Cincinnati fielded a top-seven passing attack in 2021 and 2022. Last year, Jake Browning, an undrafted quarterback out of Washington in his fifth season, threw for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a league-leading 70.4 percent completion rate.

It’s a fair enough point, even if many things go into it, such as the elite defenses Taylor’s teams have enjoyed. And even so, Taylor’s overhaul of the entire Cincinnati program and construction of the roster plays into that, too.

At this point, both guys have been so successful together that omitting them from a top 10 would smack as simply incorrect, anyway. In the rankings here, Burrow and Taylor fall behind just four other duos, all of them expected.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire