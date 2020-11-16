Bengals' Joe Burrow vows bounce-back performance in Week 11 vs. Washington

Bengals' Joe Burrow vows bounce-back performance vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Joe Burrow may be coming off one of the worst starts of his young career, but the Bengals quarterback isn’t too worried about his play heading into Cincinnati’s Week 11 contest against the Washington Football Team.

“You hear me talk and I’m not too down in the dumps because I know I’m not going to play like that very often…I was talking on the sideline, and I think we’re in that game if I don’t suck in the second half and I’m not going to suck a lot,” Burrow said after the Bengals’ 36-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as quoted by the team’s website. “We’re going to come back to work every day, and I’m excited to go back to practice on Wednesday and start getting these kinks worked out and move on to Washington.”

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick, Burrow completed 21 of 40 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions against Pittsburgh. His 76.4 passer rating was his lowest since his NFL debut in Week 1.

Burrow appeared to twist his ankle on a hit by Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree in the second quarter and his numbers suffered as a result. He went 6-for-16 with just 33 yards after the hit, allowing Pittsburgh to turn the game into a blowout.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk Podcast

“I just played terrible in the second half. A missed a lot of throws that I usually make. That was the game. I missed a lot of throws in the second half,” Burrow said. “I thought we got our rhythm and then we came out in the second half flat and I didn't play very well. If I played better in the second half, I think we'd have a chance at the end.”

Cincinnati (2-6-1) will take on Washington (2-7) in a game that could go a long way toward determining the top few selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Burrow and Co. don’t appear to be concerned about draft position, however. The Bengals will go into Week 11 looking for a bounce-back win.

“I might play like that hopefully never again but maybe once a year,” Burrow said. “We're not down in the dumps or anything like that. I'm excited to get back to work.”