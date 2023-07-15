Bengals’ Joe Burrow top 10 in June jersey sales

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s jersey has been one of the most popular in the NFL for a while now, and not much has changed over the offseason.

Burrow had the sixth best-selling jersey in June. He was behind Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Aaron Rodgers who is with the New York Jets now, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen from the Buffalo Bills.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the entire calendar year of 2022, Burrow had the fourth best-selling jersey, and the only two that jumped him since then are Rodgers, who is with a new team and Hurts, who was runner-up in the Super Bowl.

Since his rookie season, Burrow has remained near the top of jersey sales, which is rare to see from a Bengals player. It will be interesting to see how long he can keep this streak alive.

Top selling NFL jerseys in June: 1) Jalen Hurts, Eagles

2) Aaron Rodgers, Jets

3) Micah Parsons, Cowboys

4) Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

5) Josh Allen, Bills

6) Joe Burrow, Bengals

7) Justin Fields, Bears

8) Tom Brady, Bucs

9) Bryce Young, Panthers

10) Christian McCaffrey, 49ers — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 11, 2023

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Bengals, Joe Mixon agree to restructured contract

58 days till Bengals season opener: Every player to wear No. 58 for Cincinnati

Bengals 2023 player profile for WR Trent Taylor

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire