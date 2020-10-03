Bengals’ Joe Burrow is only rookie QB to accomplish these stat feats
Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is off to a red-hot start over the first three games of his career. As we noted coming out of Week 3, he made some outright history with his 91 completions, the most of any passer ever over the course of his first three starts. And as researchers dig in, they keep coming up with more impressive takeaways. As CBS Sports pointed out, Burrow’s statistical feats in yardage, passing touchdowns and interceptions right now are the highest of any rookie passer