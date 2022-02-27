Bengals’ Joe Burrow named sixth-best QB in NFL

The ahead of schedule status for the Cincinnati Bengals extends to quarterback Joe Burrow.

Yet to have a normal offseason of prep, the Comeback Player of the Year catapulted into the minds of NFL fans across the globe as one of the best passers in the league during the sprint to the Super Bowl this year.

That’s reflected in NFL.com’s QB Index from Gregg Rosenthal, where Burrow slots sixth in the league:

“Burrow’s wild ride is another reminder of how impossible it is to evaluate quarterbacks. His worst three-game stretch of the season may have been his final three playoff games, yet he was simultaneously the main reason his Bengals kept playing, notching their first two road playoff wins in franchise history. His arm strength and processing both took huge leaps in Year 2. The offensive line made the position nearly unplayable in the postseason, and Burrow needed to be perfect on Super Bowl Sunday. He wasn’t, but that doesn’t change how far he came this season.”

That’s up from Burrow’s 18th spot after his rookie season. Despite the season-ending knee injury, he made it back and completed 70.4 percent of his passes with 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions during the regular season while making notable leaps in processing and throw velocity.

On this particular list, Burrow slots ahead of names like Patrick Mahomes and behind the following: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Matthew Stafford.

With the leap Burrow just showed despite his chaotic pro journey so far, there’s reason for fans to hope he isn’t done climbing just yet.

