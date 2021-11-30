Bengals’ Joe Burrow matches feat set by Johnny Unitas in 1957

Joe Burrow continues to set all kinds of marks this season in what has been an incredible and, at times, historic campaign for the second-year quarterback.

In leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a 41-10 thrashing of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 to complete the season sweep, Burrow threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins.

That was Burrow’s tenth touchdown pass of at least 30 yards this season. That’s the most for a quarterback through the first 11 games of a season age 24 or younger since Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas had ten such passes back in 1957.

Joe Burrow threw his 10th TD pass of 30+ yards this season when he connected with Tee Higgins for a 32-yard TD 10 Pass TD's of 30+ yards is most in first 11 games of a season for a QB age 24 or younger since HOF Johnny Unitas in 1957 (also 10 such TD)@Bengals — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 28, 2021

That’s simply incredible. Burrow was already linked to HOF QB Dan Marino this season with his streak of multiple touchdown passes and now his name is linked with the great Johnny Unitas.

2021 has been magical for the Bengals and with Burrow around, the magic will only continue. Another deep touchdown this week would go a long way towards winning what will almost feel like a playoff game against the 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers.

