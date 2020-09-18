Bengals’ Joe Burrow made history with 61 pass attempts Thursday night

Chris Roling

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was so entertaining to watch as his team eventually lost to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night that it was a little easy to overlook the fact he attempted 61 passes.

Indeed, sixty-one.

Burrow completed 37 of those attempts, tallying 316 yards and three touchdowns with a 90.6 rating.

Granted, the gaudy attempt count wasn’t enough to get a win, as the Bengals fell 35-30 while the defense coughed up 215 yards and three scores on a 6.1 average to Browns runners.

But Burrow made some history regardless, as he’s the first since 1950 with 60 or more attempts and no interceptions in the process:


That was also the second-most attempts by a rookie passer ever:


The completions were historic too:


To say the Bengals have a quarterback with “It” would be an understatement.