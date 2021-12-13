Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase connect for 2 fourth-quarter touchdowns

The Cincinnati Bengals were sleeping against the San Francisco 49ers until a couple of Tigers — LSU Tigers — woke up in the fourth quarter.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase combined for a pair of touchdown passes as Cincinnati erased a 14-point deficit to tie the 49ers at 20-20 with time running down in regulation.

The first TD was good for 17 yards with just over nine minutes left.

Joe Burrow making magic happen with Ja'Marr Chase 🔥 #RuleTheJungle 📺: #SFvsCIN on CBS

The second came with 1:19 left to complete a seven-play, 87-yard drive that took all of 1:21.

And the Bengals were able to force overtime with the comeback when Robbie Gould missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt in the final seconds.