Bengals' Joe Burrow injured, indicates season over ahead of Giants matchup

Joe Burrow injured on cart

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2020 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, went down Sunday with a knee injury against the Washington Football Team Sunday and was carted off at FedExField in Landover, Md.

After the game, Burrow tweeted this out, seemingly confirming what looked like a season-ending injury.

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

Washington pulled away from Cincinnati after Burrow went out in the midst of a tight game. The Football Team got its third win of the season in the process, tying them with the Eagles and Giants atop the NFC East in wins.

If Burrow's injury is confirmed and he is out for the season, the Giants would likely see Ryan Finley, who took over Sunday for Burrow, next week when they face the Bengals.

The Giants look for their fourth win of the season and hope to jump ahead of the Eagles and Football Team in the win column in the process, as the race to the division title continues to heat up.