Bengals make Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history

Just as the 2023 NFL season is getting underway, the league has a new highest-paid player.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to multiple reports.

The first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Burrow still had two years remaining on his rookie contract, but the Bengals wanted to make sure he was under contract for a long time, and now they've done so.

Burrow led the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game last year and the Super Bowl the year before. Cincinnati has still never won a Super Bowl, but the Bengals believe Burrow is the franchise quarterback who can bring home a Lombardi Trophy.