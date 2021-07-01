Bengals get Joe Burrow help in fresh 2022 NFL mock draft

A recent 2022 NFL mock draft had the Cincinnati Bengals going a surprising route.

Yet another gets back to the more predictable for the Bengals.

Over at Draft Wire, Luke Easterling has Cincinnati picking third in the 2022 NFL draft (based on Super Bowl odds) and selecting Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

The Bengals make Neal the first non-quarterback off the board and rightfully so.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah just wrote this about Neal:

“He reminds me of: Marcus McNeill. I couldn’t find a more current comp for Neal. I see some similarities to Orlando Brown, but Neal is a little quicker, while Brown plays with better balance and patience. McNeill was an enormous tackle coming out of Auburn. He wasn’t an ideal bender, but he had foot quickness and understood how to use his long arms to keep defenders off his chest. He had a very solid six-year run as a left tackle in San Diego, making a pair of Pro Bowls for the Chargers. I see Neal more as a right tackle, but some teams might give him a shot on the left side.”

Barring a staggering implosion by Jonah Williams at left tackle, the Bengals would draft Neal to play right tackle.

Granted, somebody just suggested free-agent addition Riley Reiff could be the team’s MVP at right tackle in 2021. And if that happens, Neal probably wouldn’t be the pick in the top five.

Realistically, Neal takes over for Reiff after this season and lets 2020 second-rounder Jackson Carman stay at guard, creating a nice long-term outlook in the trenches for Joe Burrow.

As always, much will change in the coming season — but this wouldn’t be a bad way to keep building around Burrow.

