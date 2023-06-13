Bengals’ Joe Burrow declares Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes as best QB in the world right now

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow on who the best QB in the world is right now: "I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's had. He's the one to knock off."pic.twitter.com/8vWm5N58Dd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 13, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have developed quite the AFC conference rivalry over the past few years. The blows exchanged on the NFL gridiron seemingly haven’t lessened the respect between the two teams.

In a recent chat with the media members at Cincinnati’s mandatory minicamp, Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked to name the best quarterback in the world at this current date and time.

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now, it’s Pat (Mahomes),” Burrow said. “Until somebody has a better year than he’s had. He’s the one to knock off.”

Mahomes, of course, has everything to back it up as a two-time Super Bowl champ, two-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP. Burrow doesn’t seem to feel there’s much room for nuance in the discussion as he didn’t even hesitate to answer.

“Whenever you’re at the top of what you do, you always have respect for those guys,” Burrow continued. “Because you know the work that it takes to get to that point. To where I’m at, to where guys in the locker room are at, to where people all over the world are at their specific job in all sports.”

Burrow said earlier in the press conference that the top of the mountain is always the goal — and he hasn’t been to the mountaintop in the NFL yet. Knocking off Mahomes in the best QB in the world conversation would be a start, but they’re clearly eyeing a Super Bowl title in the future.

