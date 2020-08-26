Bengals' Joe Burrow buys flashy No. 9 chain with an enormous price tag

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is proving he’s got style on and off the field.

Burrow met with celebrity jeweler Leo Frost on Tuesday to receive his custom diamond No. 9 chain — a nod to the jersey number he’ll be sporting this season.

Frost told ESPN that the flashy piece is an 18-karat white gold diamond Cuban link with an 18-karat white gold pendant, all worth an estimated $25,000 to $30,000.

"He actually likes jewelry," Frost said. "He likes the look of it."

The new chain is a bigger version of a piece Frost had previously designed for Burrow after he won the national championship.

Burrow signed a four-year, $36.2 million contract in late July with $23.9 million in a signing bonus paid upfront. He said at the time he intends not to touch his contract money and instead live off of endorsement deals.

The Ohio native had been staying at home with his parents during the process of contract negotiations but his dad, Jimmy Burrow, joked, "We finally got him outta our basement.”

