Bengals and Joe Burrow bust out cigars after win over Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals technically won the AFC North in the middle of the week when the NFL made a decision on the team’s no-contest in Week 17.

But the players didn’t get a chance to really celebrate the first back-to-back AFC North champions feat in team history.

So they did it after Sunday’s season-ending 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

There, Joe Burrow and Co. busted out the cigars, with injured guard Alex Cappa on a scooter enjoying the moment, as were guys on injured reserve like Chidobe Awuzie.

It’s a brief bit of celebrating for the Bengals before they get back to the grind, as they’ll host those very same Ravens to start the playoffs next weekend.

King of the North. pic.twitter.com/92xFFqyDfA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

Best defense in the North 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/47CoJYUHzh — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

Nobody quite like them 👏 pic.twitter.com/MNfhrBfjgT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

Burrow has been controlling the aux in here — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 8, 2023

#Bengals AFC North championship hats. And, yes, there is a LOT of cigar smoke in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Lede5As5on — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023

We asked Eli what message he wanted to send with this. Eli: “I think it speaks for itself.” https://t.co/SQXrWTtIuB — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase accurately summed up the #Bengals locker room right now. “Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.” pic.twitter.com/w5UNmTYIq5 — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 8, 2023

