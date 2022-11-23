Bengals’ Joe Burrow should ball out vs. Tennessee in week 12
Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why the Bengals QB will have a big game vs. the Titans in week 12.
At least three players/coaches have been demoted or flat-out fired after facing the Patriots defense this season.
Feeling lucky? Try predicting these six proposition bets for Thursday's Giants-Cowboys game.
Justin Fields' injury status seems to change by the hour but new reports indicate he may have avoided a dislocated shoulder.
Dallas is 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 Thanksgiving games.
Tech companies are cutting costs and programs, but that could hurt them in the long run.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.
Everyone involved with the Bears is aware that Justin Fields is being officiated differently.
Jets QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, hasn't completed two NFL seasons, but he has not looked at all like a franchise quarterback.
Sean Kugler, the running game coordinator and chief offensive line coach for the Cardinals, has been relieved of his duties by the team.
One former Patriots player had strong words for Jets QB Zach Wilson.
Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph played a lot in their Eagles debuts and Jonathan Gannon explained how that was possible. By Dave Zangaro
The Patriots' last-second win over the Jets saved Julian Edelman from humiliation while forcing Brandon Marshall to get a permanent reminder of his lost bet in Week 11.
Travis Kelce shared a few words with teammates after scoring a touchdown that gave Chiefs a victory over the Chargers.