Bengals’ Jermaine Burton sounds open to jersey No. 3 to complete ‘513’ trio

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton might be the “3” that finally makes the “513” happen for fans.

After Tee Higgins changed his jersey to No. 5 last year, fans pointed out that, alongside Ja’Marr Chase’s No. 1, the cast of weapons at wideout was one No. 3 away from making Cincinnati’s “513” area code.

Tyler Boyd, though, wasn’t having any of it and stuck with his No. 83 last season.

Burton, though? He happened to wear No. 3 in college before becoming what many have described as the steal of the draft for the Bengals.

While Burton isn’t guaranteed to get the number with the Bengals, he certainly sounds open to the idea — and even pointed out that the numbers added together equal Joe Burrow’s No. 9 — as captured in footage from Fox 19’s Joe Danneman:

"That's kind of crazy." Jermaine Burton on the possibility of jersey numbers: 5 – 1 – 3 (Higgins, Chase, Burton). * DISCLAIMER – Burton isn't guaranteed to get No. 3 even though it's what he would want pic.twitter.com/UtqqujMaWF — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire