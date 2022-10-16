The Bengals have lost a player to injury before the start of Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Defensive end Jeff Gunter needed medical attention after suffering an apparent leg injury during pregame warmups and he was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation. The team has not announced anything about his condition.

Gunter was a seventh-round pick out of Coastal Carolina this week. He has played in every game for the Bengals and blocked a field goal in the team’s Week Four win over the Dolphins.

Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, and Joseph Ossai remain available at defensive end for the Bengals.

UPDATE 1:13 p.m. ET: The Bengals ruled Gunter out with a knee injury.

Bengals DE Jeff Gunter carted off after injury in pregame warmups originally appeared on Pro Football Talk