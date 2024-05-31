Bengals’ Jake Browning is NFL’s best backup QB in new rankings

In a move that should surprise nobody who pays attention to the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals have the best backup quarterback in the league, courtesy of Jake Browning.

So says new backup rankings from Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano, where Jake Browning tops the list after his stellar showing last year:

Many assumed Cincinnati would falter from the playoff race after Joe Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury with seven games left on the schedule. But the Bengals remained in playoff contention through Week 18 because of Browning’s sensational performances, including a three-game winning streak. He didn’t just keep the team afloat, he elevated the offense by averaging 276.5 passing yards and completing 70.37% of his passes in his seven starts. He outdueled Trevor Lawrence on Monday Night Football with 354 passing yards and one touchdown.

Browning tops the list over notables such as Gardner Minshew, Joe Flacco and even former Bengals passer Andy Dalton.

The Bengals rewarded Browning’s breakout performance last year in place of the injured Joe Burrow by giving him a two-year deal in April rather than a one-year league minimum due to his status as an exclusive rights free agent.

