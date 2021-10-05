Bengals-Jaguars most-watched NFL Network TNF game since 2018

The thought of the last two No. 1 overall draft picks sharing the same field definitely brings some intrigue to a Thursday night game. And based on the viewing numbers from Thursday, fans definitely enjoy a matchup like that, regardless of the teams involved.

Thursday night’s Cincinnati Bengals – Jacksonivlle Jaguars game drew 8.5 million viewers between TV and digital combined to make it the most-watched NFL Network-exclusive Thursday night game since 2018.

This was a good way for NFL Network to go out with their exclusive Thursday night games. FOX jumps back into the mix starting with this week’s Rams/Seahawks game and Amazon Prime takes over as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football starting in 2022.

🚨Jaguars-Bengals Numbers Are In🚨 *8.5 million viewers (TV+Digital) – tops Week 2 & 3 this year to make it most-watched NFL Network exclusive TNF game since 2018 *NFLN exclusive 3-game TNF avg. of 8.1 million (TV+Digital) – highest since 2018 Release: https://t.co/kadhOjfBU7 pic.twitter.com/PDKjTuSsqy — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) October 4, 2021

