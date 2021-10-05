Bengals-Jaguars most-watched NFL Network TNF game since 2018

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The thought of the last two No. 1 overall draft picks sharing the same field definitely brings some intrigue to a Thursday night game. And based on the viewing numbers from Thursday, fans definitely enjoy a matchup like that, regardless of the teams involved.

Thursday night’s Cincinnati Bengals – Jacksonivlle Jaguars game drew 8.5 million viewers between TV and digital combined to make it the most-watched NFL Network-exclusive Thursday night game since 2018.

This was a good way for NFL Network to go out with their exclusive Thursday night games. FOX jumps back into the mix starting with this week’s Rams/Seahawks game and Amazon Prime takes over as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football starting in 2022.

List

What we learned from the Bengals' primetime win over Jaguars in Week 4

Recommended Stories