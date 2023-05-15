Bengals, Jaguars had Jonah Williams trade talks before draft

The Cincinnati Bengals opted not to trade offensive tackle Jonah Williams and have since remained adamant that he will learn the right tackle spot over the summer and likely start there in Week 1.

Still, buzz during the draft said teams were talking with the Bengals about a Williams trade.

Now we know a little more, with the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway reporting that the Bengals had trade talks with the Jacksonville Jaguars before ultimately keeping Williams.

Those Jaguars took Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison in the first round at No. 27 (the Bengals took Myles Murphy at No. 28).

Cincinnati didn’t use one of its eight picks on the offensive line, stressing a confidence in the unit going into 2023. That includes Williams penciled in as the starter at right tackle unless La’el Collins shocks by being ready for Week 1. The team also has Cody Ford and Jackson Carman ready to compete at that spot and provide depth elsewhere.

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Bengals are the 'Boston Bobcats' to one Titans fan Charlie Jones believes Purdue offense will translate well to NFL Bengals CB Mike Hilton latest to hype rookie DJ Turner

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire