Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase wows with big lifts in workout video

It wasn’t too long ago that Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase made waves for one of his offseason workout videos.

In that video, Chase was impressively putting up big weight, suggesting he was one of the stronger guys at the position in the NFL. It was also pretty impressive considering it came at a quiet part of the offseason when it was assumed guys would be taking it easy.

Fast forward to now, many of the same themes apply to the latest Chase workout video, this time shared by the team’s official social media accounts.

A look at the post, where Chase appears to put up 300-plus pounds:

