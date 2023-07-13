Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase teamed up with Make-A-Wish Foundation

Star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is granting wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

An episode of “My Wish” on ESPN will feature Chase and the Bengals granting the wish of Brixton Wood on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m. ET on SportsCenter.

Here’s what to expect:

The orange and black of the Cincinnati Bengals adorned Brixton Wood’s room while he was going through cancer treatments last winter. Now that he’s in remission, the six-year-old from Georgetown, Tex., gets to spend a day with his favorite team and do “The Griddy” with star wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase.

Different versions of the videos will also be featured on ESPN social media platforms.

The Bengals were able to team up with Make-A-Wish to grant six wishes in 2022, and this will be their first of 2023.

