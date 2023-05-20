Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase responds after Bills playoff game chatter

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t want to hear any excuses about his team’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs last January.

This is a topic again in May because a former Bills player went on a podcast and suggested the game might have been different if snow hadn’t impacted the field during the divisional round showdown.

Chase saw the comments on Twitter and in a rather rare circumstance for his social media activity, actually commented — suggesting that playoff game was the first time he had played in the snow (presumably in the pros).

Based on footage captured by the Bengals around the time of the playoff game, both Chase and Higgins were quite unfamiliar, if not uncomfortable with the snow during that game.

That didn’t stop Chase from catching five passes for 61 yards and a score in the 24-10 blowout win.

my first time ever playing ina snow bro. just gotta play at the end of the day roun https://t.co/5nT7h8h9z3 — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) May 18, 2023

