Bengals-Ja’Marr Chase pairing named one of 10 best fits from 2021 draft

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t finding much resistance in the wake of making Ja’Marr Chase the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

In fact, they’re getting mostly nothing but praise.

The latest example comes from Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, who named the Chase pick one of the 10 best player fits in the entire 2021 draft:

“Do I even have to explain this one? The last time we saw Chase play football, he went for 221 yards and two scores going against a first-round cornerback, and the same man who was throwing him passes in that game will be his quarterback this fall. Chase caught 24 deep passes from Joe Burrow in 2019, a PFF College record.”

Indeed, that one doesn’t need much of an explanation after Burrow helped Chase tally 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019.

Even without the prior Burrow connection, Chase probably would have popped up on a list like this given his clear upside as the best wideout in the class and the fact the Bengals needed to replace 100-plus targets from last season.

But the Burrow connection sure doesn’t hurt, right?

