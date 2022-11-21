Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase has chance to play vs. Titans in Week 12

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans could be tasked with limiting the production of one of the league’s best young receivers on Sunday in Cincinnati Bengals wideout, Ja’Marr Chase.

The second-year pro is reportedly close to returning from injury, and his return could come against the Titans in Nashville.

Chase, 22, has missed the last three games due to a hip injury. However, the LSU product is reportedly off crutches and now has a chance to play against the Titans in Week 12.

Here is what Rapoport said.

“He is improving. Per a recent doctor’s appointment, (Chase) is now off crutches and has a chance to practice this week and actually has a chance to play this week, finally, after missing about a month. There is some optimism about the status of Ja’Marr Chase.”

The Titans-Bengals matchup already had plenty of hype going into it because of their playoff meeting last season. In that game, Chase torched the Titans’ secondary for 109 yards on five catches.

On the Titans’ end, it will be an opportunity for quarterback Ryan Tannehill to avenge last year’s frustrating end, although nothing can erase a loss that Tannehill said will stick with him forever.

After a slow start, the Bengals are putting it together, having won two of their last three, including Sunday’s 37-30 win in Pittsburgh. Cincy is now 6-4 and sits in the No. 7 seed in the conference.

A win over the Bengals, who are currently road favorites in this game, would give the Titans eight wins out of their last nine games after starting 0-2 on the year.

And it would give the team some extra momentum before a big showdown with A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

