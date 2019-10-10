Bengals' A.J. Green addresses trade rumors: 'I'm prepared for anything'

A.J. Green is taking a realist's approach to what could be a stressful two weeks before the NFL trade deadline.

The Bengals wide receiver, sidelined with an ankle injury in the final year of his contract, has been the subject of trade buzz after Cincinnati's 0-5 start, with the New England Patriots reportedly among the teams that could target him.

Green insisted there's no substance those reports as far as he knows.

"I tell everybody I haven't heard anything," Green said Wednesday, via Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson. "I don't fantasize about anything like that. I'm just trying to get healthy and go from there."

But the 31-year-old also suggested a trade wouldn't surprise him.

"I'm prepared for anything," Green said. "A trade's not going to change who I am. I'm still going to play. I'm still going to be A.J."

Green won't play in Week 6 but hopes to make his 2019 debut the following week. When healthy, the 31-year-old is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, with six 1,000-yard seasons and seven Pro Bowl appearances under his belt.

The Patriots need wide receiver help after releasing Antonio Brown, so it's possible they could kick the tires on Green before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

Just don't tell that to Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who warned that things would "fall apart" in Cincinnati if the team traded Green. But it sounds like the Bengals' franchise player is ready to roll with the punches.

