Bengals issue statements on Jessie Bates’ franchise tag

Key members of the Cincinnati Bengals organization put out statements on Monday as the team made the franchise tag for star safety Jessie Bates official.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn echoed what others from the organization have said consistently for the better part of a year:

“Over the past year, we’ve tried to extend his contract here in Cincinnati, and while that hasn’t come to pass, we want him here for 2022 to be a part of what we think should be an exciting football season and bright future for our organization.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor added the following: “Jessie has been an important part of this organization, both on the field and in the locker room. I’m excited about the opportunity for Jessie to be with us again this year as we continue to improve our team.”

Bates will earn roughly $13.5 million on the tag next season if the two sides can’t come to an agreement on a long-term extension before the July 15 deadline.

