Bengals issue statement on passing of offensive analyst Adam Zimmer

The Bengals are saddened to learn the devastating news about team Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer. Team President Mike Brown offered the following statement:

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”