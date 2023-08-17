Bengals issue statement after Joe Mixon verdict and what happens next

The Cincinnati Bengals have issued a statement in support of Joe Mixon after he was found not guilty of aggravated menacing Thursday.

An excerpt of the statement:

“Since he joined the organization in 2017, Joe Mixon has been a valuable part of the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe has been a top level running back with multiple 1000-yard rushing seasons, and he has been an even better teammate enjoying real popularity among his peers. During the past seven years, Joe has been active with the community, and his constant smile and energy have made him a favorite among thousands of fans.”

After four days of proceedings, a court found Mixon not guilty of charges stemming from an alleged road rage incident before the team’s playoff game against the Bills last January.

While Mixon and the Bengals want to put this issue in the past now, the NFL could still step in with a punishment after its own investigation.

Mixon still faces a civil lawsuit related to a shooting outside of his home earlier this year despite being ruled neither the shooter or being criminally charged.

