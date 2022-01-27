Bengals issue second injury report before AFC title game vs. Chiefs

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Bengals issue second injury report before AFC title game vs. Chiefs
It’s hard to get much healthier for a championship weekend than the Cincinnati Bengals going into Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those Bengals, after a loud practice on Wednesday, issued Thursday’s injury report and everything remained the same as the day prior:

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had previously said guys like Tupou would have light weeks and be easier to predict closer to Sunday, but things don’t sound overly concerning.

Of note: Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins were on the first injury report of the week by formality alone, per league rules, so there’s nothing to monitor on their front.

