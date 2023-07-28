Bengals issue message to fans after Joe Burrow’s injury

Cincinnati Bengals fans are through the worst of it — the team’s official Twitter account can officially make jokes about the Joe Burrow injury.

The day after Burrow was carted off the practice fields near Paycor Stadium with a non-contact injury — eventually described as a strained calf — the team’s social channels got back to regular programming.

So much so, the team’s Twitter account joked about fans trying to donate their own calves to Burrow.

It was merely the latest sign that the injury, which looked like it could have ranged from a cramp to something much, much more serious, isn’t that big of an ordeal.

Considering Burrow’s day got back to normal after medical testing, this is just another sign that fans can collectively let out a sigh of relief, just as the folks at Paycor Stadium did when the dust settled on the medical testing.

The tweet:

Everyone, please stop calling and offering us your calf muscles… it doesn't work like that! Joey will be back. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 28, 2023

