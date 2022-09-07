Bengals issue first injury report of Week 1 for game vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have a relatively clean initial injury report heading into the Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As expected, it’s all about the tight ends on the first injury report of the week, with the following players earning the following designations:

DNP — Devin Asiasi

Limited — Mitchell Wilcox

Full — Drew Sample

Asiasi came over via waivers but was immediately working on the side of practices as he deals with a minor issue.

Both Wilcox (ankle) and Sample (knee) are on the way back and should only see their status improve as the week continues.

As a reminder, the Bengals will issue two more injury reports this week, with Friday’s being the one that dishes the official gameday designations.

