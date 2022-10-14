Bengals issue final injury report before Week 6 vs. Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals had plenty of injury questions chasing them into a Week 6 encounter with the New Orleans Saints.
Headlining those questions was wide receiver Tee Higgins. He reaggravated an ankle injury a week ago during the loss to the Ravens and was limited most of the week.
Then there was offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who revealed he suffered a dislocated kneecap he ended up playing through last week. That makes him a likely game-time decision this week.
Offensive tackle La’el Collins wasn’t far behind because he has been nursing a back injury that has played a role in his being limited for most of the week.
The Saints also have a host of major injury concerns, highlighted by the one at quarterback.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for both teams.
WR Tee Higgins
Status: Questionable
OT Jonah Williams
Status: Questionable
TE Hayden Hurst
Status: Questionable
Saints injury report
The Saints announced Andy Dalton will start in place of Jameis Winston.