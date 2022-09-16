Bengals issue final injury report before Week 2 vs. Cowboys

For the Cincinnati Bengals entering Week 2, the biggest point of speculation on final injury reports rested on wide receiver Tee Higgins.

That drama around Higgins should only continue.

The Bengals listed the following classifications on the final injury report ahead of visiting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2:

WR Tee Higgins (Questionable)

DT Josh Tupou (Questionable)

TE Devin Asiasi (Questionable)

Higgins had suffered a concussion last week in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but it wasn’t deemed as serious and he progressed nicely through protocol all week.

Not listed is wideout Trent Taylor, which means he’s full-go for this usual role on special teams.

Overall, the bigger headlines centered on the Cowboys with star quarter Dak Prescott ruled out right after his team’s game last week.

